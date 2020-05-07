Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Northbridge Industrial Services stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 million and a PE ratio of -97.50. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 52 week low of GBX 62.16 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 185 ($2.43).

In other Northbridge Industrial Services news, insider Eric W. Hook acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,450 ($5,853.72). Also, insider Eric W. Hook acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,920 ($2,525.65). Insiders bought 30,365 shares of company stock worth $2,389,375 over the last quarter.

About Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

