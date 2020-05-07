Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €32.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €32.00 ($37.21) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.62 ($47.23).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €41.51 ($48.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 1-year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.48 and its 200-day moving average is €39.99.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

