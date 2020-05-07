Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) CEO Robert Greenberg Sells 50,000 Shares

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,714,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SKX opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. Skechers USA Inc has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.