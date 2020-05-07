Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $350,781.04 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $350,781.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Monday, April 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Cal Henderson sold 200 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $36,315.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $39,855.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $40,110.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $40,260.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $41,685.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $41,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $38,175.00.

WORK stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion and a PE ratio of -17.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Slack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,946,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 215,073 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.