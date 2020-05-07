Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 3,877,100 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 1,485,521 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $20,737,873.16.

Snap stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.76. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Snap by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

