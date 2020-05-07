Societe Generale Lowers Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,700

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Burberry Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,733.20 ($22.80).

BRBY opened at GBX 1,335 ($17.56) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,017 ($13.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,334.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,850.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

