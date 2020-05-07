Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 1.04%.

Spark Energy stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 106,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,819. Spark Energy has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $229.72 million, a P/E ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is 107.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPKE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In related news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $66,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,606,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

