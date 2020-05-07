Spectur Ltd (ASX:SP3) Insider Darren Cooper Buys 400,000 Shares

Spectur Ltd (ASX:SP3) insider Darren Cooper bought 400,000 shares of Spectur stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,200.00 ($16,453.90).

Darren Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Darren Cooper bought 250,000 shares of Spectur stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,184.40).

Shares of Spectur stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.07 ($0.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,462 shares. Spectur Ltd has a one year low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a one year high of A$0.20 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.09.

About Spectur

Spectur Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells remote solar 3G/4G based security camera networks, and related products and services in Australia. The company offers solar powered 3G/4G security camera, a monitoring and security system designed for construction and building, remote and non-powered, and agriculture and farm sites.

