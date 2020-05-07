Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

SPR traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $92.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPR. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

