Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Jacqueline D. Reses Sells 24,255 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SQ stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Square by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

