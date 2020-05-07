Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Lowered to GBX 410

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STAN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 606.25 ($7.97).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 393.70 ($5.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 605.68. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 376 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £64,397.70 ($84,711.52).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

