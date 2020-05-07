Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) Posts Earnings Results

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, reports. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $91.37 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE SDI opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $213.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Standard Diversified Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the period. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) comprises approximately 2.1% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.48% of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

