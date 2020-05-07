State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.39% of Masco worth $35,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

