State of Michigan Retirement System Has $44.91 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 583,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $44,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.12 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.