State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $64,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $180.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.