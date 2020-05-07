State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,253 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $362.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

