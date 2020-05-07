State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 275.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $36,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.59.

NYSE LHX opened at $182.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.80. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

