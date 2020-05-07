State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.11% of Dollar General worth $42,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $764,367,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $21,940,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

DG opened at $173.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $183.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

