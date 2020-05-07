State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 23,600 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,458,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $56,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upped their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

MO stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of -72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

