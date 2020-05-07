State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $58,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

NYSE LMT opened at $378.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

