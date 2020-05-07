State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,200 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $34,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $475,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $3,606,253.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,253,486.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,532 shares of company stock worth $17,156,050 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $270.06 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.