State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 48,600 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $39,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after buying an additional 309,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

