State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 53,500 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $76,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,137,000 after acquiring an additional 743,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

