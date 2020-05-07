State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,000 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $64,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after buying an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after purchasing an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,762,000 after purchasing an additional 205,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $125.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

