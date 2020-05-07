State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,200 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv worth $36,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $105.49 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

