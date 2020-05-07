State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,800 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $36,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 59,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 367,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $131.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 138.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

