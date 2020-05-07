Stifel Firstegy Lowers Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) to Reduce

Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMO opened at $14.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.