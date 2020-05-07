Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $16.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $14.69 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $28.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.1578 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 185,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

