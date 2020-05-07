Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 827 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,116% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 call options.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.00. 38,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,644. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock worth $8,654,372 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

