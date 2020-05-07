Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.43. 14,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Stoneridge announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

