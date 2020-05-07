Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €69.00 ($80.23) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Stratec stock opened at €88.50 ($102.91) on Tuesday. Stratec has a 52-week low of €46.40 ($53.95) and a 52-week high of €93.00 ($108.14). The company has a 50 day moving average of €78.19 and a 200 day moving average of €68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.18.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

