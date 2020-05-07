Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Robert R. Grusky Sells 705 Shares

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 705 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $109,310.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $161.86 on Thursday. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 674.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

