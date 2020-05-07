Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Stryker earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the medical technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $185.84 on Thursday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

