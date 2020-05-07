Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Shares Up 5.2% After Dividend Announcement

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $191.44 and last traded at $187.93, approximately 2,119,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,205,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

