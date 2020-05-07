Sudhanshu Agarwal Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Impression Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL) Stock

Impression Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL) insider Sudhanshu Agarwal acquired 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$480,000.00 ($340,425.53).

Sudhanshu Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of IHL stock opened at A$0.05 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. Impression Healthcare Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.11 ($0.08).

About Impression Healthcare

Impression Healthcare Limited, a dental manufacturing company, manufactures and distributes professionally made home-impression custom-fit dental products primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers mouthguards for various sports, including football, rugby league and union, soccer, netball, basketball, and hockey, as well as martial arts, including muay thai, boxing, ju jitsu, and MMA primarily under the Gameday Mouthguards brand name.

