Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Murray J. Mccabe purchased 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $150,353.96. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 90,442 shares of company stock worth $730,829. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

