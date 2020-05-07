SunTrust Banks Boosts Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $265.00

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TREE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.40.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $230.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 191.79, a P/E/G ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 2.15. Lendingtree has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lendingtree by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lendingtree by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lendingtree by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lendingtree by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,400,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.