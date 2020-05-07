Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Superconductor Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 626,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,086. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.67. Superconductor Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

