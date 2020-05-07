Superior Industries International (SUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

NYSE SUP opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.