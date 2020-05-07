Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their hold rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,494,000 after buying an additional 356,588 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,853,000 after buying an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.