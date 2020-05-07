Switch (SWCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Switch has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Switch to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWCH opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 222.15 and a beta of 0.63. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,449,998 shares in the company, valued at $66,380,975.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,576 shares of company stock worth $6,512,430 over the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

