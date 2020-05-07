Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 3%

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.51, approximately 371,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 615,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $598.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 3.27.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.85 million. Analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Talos Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Talos Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

