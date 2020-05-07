Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 113.70%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TCO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.21. 1,854,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,352. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

