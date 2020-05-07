TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. TC Pipelines’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TCP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. TC Pipelines has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

