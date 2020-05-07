Tc Pipelines’ (TRP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tc Pipelines by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,000,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after buying an additional 590,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

