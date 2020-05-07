TD Securities Boosts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$17.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOS. Cormark raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

BOS stock opened at C$14.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.05 million and a PE ratio of 33.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.88. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$4.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.85.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

