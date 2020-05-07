Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 35,794 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,794 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,397,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,285,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

