Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 78,697 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,697 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 19,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 262,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 52,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,086,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $52,129,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.55. 7,175,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,196,214. The company has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

