Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 962 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 607,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $119,062,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,088,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.76 on Thursday, reaching $230.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day moving average is $219.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

