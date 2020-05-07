Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Up 5.2% Following Earnings Beat

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $18.90, approximately 3,168,570 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,224,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 63.94% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Insiders have bought a total of 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.31.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

